Police arrest sexual assault suspect, seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a sexual assault suspect and are now looking for additional victims who may have been affected by him.

Metro detectives took Jamarr Reed, 37, into custody on Tuesday in connection to three sexual assaults.

Police say the incidents took place between November 2018 and April 2020 in the central valley, near J Street and Washington Avenue.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Reed or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.