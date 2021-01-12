Police arrest sexual assault suspect, ask additional victims to come forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a sexual assault suspect Monday and are now seeking additional victims.

The incident, police say, happened around 11 a.m. in a parking lot near Arville Street and Spring Mountain Road.

Three people in the area disrupted the attack and were able to detain the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jordan Artis, until police arrived.

Artis was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for “crimes associated with the event,” police noted in a press release.

Officials are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Artis or has information about this crime, to contact the LVMPD’s Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.