Police arrest second suspect from October homicide

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police have arrested a second suspect from a deadly October shooting.

North Las Vegas Police on Saturday arrested twenty-one-year-old Ivan Andrews and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center from the October 17 incident.

The first suspect, 22-year-old Michael Jerome Anderson Jr., was arrested on November 14 for a killing a man after a drug deal went bad in the area of Craig and Alexander Roads.

According to court records, Andrews has been charged with open murder and two counts of Discharging a Gun into a Structure and Prohibited Area.