Police arrest robbery suspect, another still at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of two suspects in an armed robbery has been arrested. Jimmy Truss was booked into Clark County Detention Center this week.

The robbery took place July 31 at a business located on the 2000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Truss and another suspect pistol-whipped a person in the business and demanded money but the victim screamed drawing the attention of employees at nearby businesses. The two suspects fled the scene without taking any money.

Truss is facing charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary with a deadly weapon and battery to commit mayhem/robbery/grand larceny.

The other suspect remains at large. Police released this image of him.