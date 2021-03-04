Police arrest man on attempted murder charge after knife attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a Las Vegas man on a charge of attempted murder after a Tuesday attack with a hunting knife at a seniors apartment complex near downtown.

Wayne Herron, 64, was arrested after police were called at about 2:20 p.m. to the Bryan Senior Apartments, near Eastern Avenue and Searles Avenue in the east valley. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple lacerations — one on his neck and two on his right hand.

Arcille James, 61, told officers he had “some words” with Herron earlier in the day. James was upset with how Herron had spoken to his brother, and “told him not to come near his brother Ben ever again,” according to an arrest report.

Police tried to learn more about the earlier confrontation, but witnesses in the complex in the 2900 block of Searles wouldn’t say anything.

They arrested Herron without incident and he was transported to Clark County Detention Center for booking. Police recovered a camouflaged hunting knife from his apartment.

Herron had talked to several people before the attack, and was looking for James before the attack, according to the arrest report.

One man said Herron “barged” into his apartment and into his bedroom, waking him up as he held a knife in his right hand. He asked where James was and told the man he was going to kill James. After Herron left, the man tried to call James to warn him.

Another witness said Herron aggressively walked up behind James and put a knife to his throat, police reported. The witness said Herron “sliced” James, and another man intervened, pushing Herron to the ground. The witness called police when it was clear that James was bleeding.

Herron jumped up and went home, the witness told police.

James told police he was sitting on a bench in the courtyard listening to music on his new phone when Herron attacked him from behind. He told police he was able to grab the blade with his right hand and pull away from Herron, but would provide no more information.

James was treated at University Medical Center for a cut more than an inch long on his neck that narrowly missed his carotid artery, doctors told police. He also had two inch-long cuts to his hand.