Police arrest man for firing gun at vehicle

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson Police arrested a man Tuesday night for firing his gun toward a moving vehicle. The incident happened near Eastern and Windmill on the 2800 block of Amaryllis Court.

Police said 46-year-old Jason Cluxton was driving a truck when he fired a gun at least twice at a passenger vehicle that had two people inside. Neither of the people in passenger vehicle were injured.

Police are not releasing a motive for the shooting at this time.

Cluxton was booked into jail on four felony counts of shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle and two felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon.