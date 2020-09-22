Police arrest man following foot chase on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a man with a gun into custody Tuesday morning following a foot chase that started at Harrah’s Las Vegas and ended at Casino Royale.

According to Metro Lt. David Gordon, police responded around 4:35 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman who reported a battery and said the man was armed with a gun.

Police did take the man into custody. Several police units responded to the scene blocking some of the northbound and southbound traffic lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard during the incident.

