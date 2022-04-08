LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have arrested, Byron Manning, 24, following a shooting that left one man dead.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near the I-15 and Cheyenne.

When officers arrived they found a man’s body at the scene. The man is believed to be in his 30s and has not been identified.

Manning now faces several charges including, open murder with a deadly weapon, and other traffic-related charges.

North Las Vegas Police are investigating the death of a man after someone reported a shooting on the 3300 block of Civic Center near I-15 and Cheyenne. (Photo: KLAS)

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.