LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have arrested, Byron Manning, 24, following a shooting that left one man dead.
The incident occurred on Thursday in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near the I-15 and Cheyenne.
When officers arrived they found a man’s body at the scene. The man is believed to be in his 30s and has not been identified.
Manning now faces several charges including, open murder with a deadly weapon, and other traffic-related charges.
Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.