Police arrest man accused of firing gun at lounge, security guards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in police custody after allegedly firing a gun at a hookah lounge and security guards Monday morning.

According to Metro Lt. David Gordon, two groups of people got into an argument in the Passions Hookah Lounge Bar at 3401 Jones Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road around 3:30 a.m. Security guards used pepper spare to break up the fight and ushered the people outside the bar.

Gordon said a black BMW pulled up to the front of the establishment where the security guards were standing and fired one shot toward them. The security guards returned fire. The car sped off.

A short while later police received a call of a car matching the description with a bullet hole in the side in a parking lot on South Durango Drive. Police took the man into custody. Gordon says a handgun was also found in the vehicle.

No one was injured.