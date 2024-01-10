LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another is facing hit-and-run charges in a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported around 5:29 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue east of Sandhill Road. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a 42-year-old man was attempting to cross Tropicana outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla driven by 62-year-old Israel Claros.

Police said Claros, who had a female passenger in his car, left the scene of the crash. The Toyota Corolla was later discovered by police unoccupied in the southeast valley. Police said they were able to identify Claros as the driver and placed him under arrest at his home. He is due to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office. This is the 5th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.