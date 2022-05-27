LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection to a carjacking that ended in a crash.

The incident took place along U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Carjacking suspect taken into custody following injury crash along Boulder Highway and U.S. 95 (KLAS)

Police say the suspect was located exiting Boulder Highway when it crashed into another vehicle.

That’s when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody by police.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, Boulder Highway is shut down in both directions from the U.S. 95 south off-ramp to the U.S. 95 north ramp.