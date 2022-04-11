LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven men are facing charges after they were arrested in a law enforcement sting operation aimed at cracking down on the sexual exploitation of children.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the men are charged with the following:

Engage/solicit child for prostitution

Lure child with computer to engage in a sex act

The suspects are identified as:

Giazi Burrion-Diaz (27)

Andrew Lovato (38)

David Morman (21)

Matthew Paradis (36)

Shawn Santiago (36)

Juan Vargas-Contreras (32)

James Wynhoff (39)

All the suspects were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. Wynhoff, who was arrested last week, had just been released from federal prison on a child sex crime charge.

The sting operation was a joint effort involving North Las Vegas police, Las Vegas Metro police, FBI, and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations. It took place from March 31 to April 1.