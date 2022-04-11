LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven men are facing charges after they were arrested in a law enforcement sting operation aimed at cracking down on the sexual exploitation of children.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the men are charged with the following:

  • Engage/solicit child for prostitution
  • Lure child with computer to engage in a sex act

The suspects are identified as:

  • Giazi Burrion-Diaz (27)
  • Andrew Lovato (38)
  • David Morman (21)
  • Matthew Paradis (36)
  • Shawn Santiago (36)
  • Juan Vargas-Contreras (32)
  • James Wynhoff (39)

All the suspects were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. Wynhoff, who was arrested last week, had just been released from federal prison on a child sex crime charge.

The sting operation was a joint effort involving North Las Vegas police, Las Vegas Metro police, FBI, and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations. It took place from March 31 to April 1.