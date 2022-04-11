LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven men are facing charges after they were arrested in a law enforcement sting operation aimed at cracking down on the sexual exploitation of children.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the men are charged with the following:
- Engage/solicit child for prostitution
- Lure child with computer to engage in a sex act
The suspects are identified as:
- Giazi Burrion-Diaz (27)
- Andrew Lovato (38)
- David Morman (21)
- Matthew Paradis (36)
- Shawn Santiago (36)
- Juan Vargas-Contreras (32)
- James Wynhoff (39)
All the suspects were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. Wynhoff, who was arrested last week, had just been released from federal prison on a child sex crime charge.
The sting operation was a joint effort involving North Las Vegas police, Las Vegas Metro police, FBI, and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations. It took place from March 31 to April 1.