Police arrest 2 in ‘illegal shill game’ on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are facing charges after being accused of setting up an illegal gambling operation on a sidewalk in front of the Venetian Las Vegas Resort.

Eric Rose and Barbara Vandusen are both facing the following charges:

Conspiracy to operate a gaming establishment without a license

Operating a gaming establishment without a license

According to the arrest report, a Metro Police officer noticed the two on the sidewalk around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19. Rose was standing in front of a stool with a board, bottlecaps and a black cap. He and Vandusen, who was posing as a player, were attempting to lure pedestrians to play the game.

“These illegal gambling operations, “Gambing games,” are common on the Las Vegas Strip. The increasing number of said games on Las Vegas Boulevard, are resulting in numerous innocent tourists and resident being victimized,” the report said.

Rose told police he never engaged in illegal gambling because no one stopped to play, the report said. Rose has two prior arrests for illegal gambling in 2017 and 2019.

Vandusen, who police said was acting as a shill to draw people into the game, told police she was from out of state and didn’t know why she was being questioned.