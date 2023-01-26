LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested five people, including three juveniles, after a “targeted incident” at a luxury home that left one person hospitalized.

Raven Queen, 28, and Derrick Roberts, 26, are facing the following charges:

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon

Home invasion

Raven Queen (left) and Derrick Roberts (right) mugshot (Credit: Henderson Police Department/KLAS)

Three juveniles were each charged with the same charges, according to Henderson police.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court near Stephanie Street and Cielo Abierto Way.

Police said that two people forced their way into the victim’s residence. When the victims confronted the suspects, gunfire was exchanged resulting in one of the residents being shot. The resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.