Police arrest 15-year-old male in Tuesday homicide in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old male in a homicide investigation following a shooting on Tuesday in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Officers responding to a call just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of W. Warm Springs Road found a man with a gunshot wound laying in a driveway. Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim met two males at the apartment complex to sell drugs. The victim and one of the males got into a fight, and the suspect shot him, police said.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.