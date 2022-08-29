LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip near the police department’s convention center command station.

The homicide was reported in the 600 block of Sierra Vista Drive near University Center Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

Witnesses directed police to a nearby apartment where police took a man into custody. Officers said there are no other outstanding suspects.

The shooting is under investigation.