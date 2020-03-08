Police: Armed robber is targeting valley bars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is looking for a robbery suspect that has been targeting Las Vegas valley bars in the early morning hours. Officials have not disclosed which bar locations the suspect has robbed.

Police say the suspect has been armed with a pistol in each robbery.

He is described as a black male adult between 30 and 40 years old. The suspect is about 5’6″ to 5’8″ with a medium build. He has tattoos on his arms, as shown below in the pictures.

Picture of robbery suspect. Courtesy: LVMPD

Picture of robbery suspect. Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555 or go online at www.crimestroppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.