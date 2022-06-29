LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police are searching for two people who were involved in a violent interaction with store employees on the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened on Tuesday, at a “high-end retail store” on Las Vegas Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

Police say a woman and man entered a store and were recognized as frequent shoplifters. When an employee came up and offered to help them, the man pushed the victim and pulled out a firearm, racked it, and threatened the victim’s life.

The female suspect in the case is described to be in her 20s and 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was wearing a black tube tope, jeans, black shoes, and a pink backpack.

The male suspect is described to be in his 20s and also stands 5 feet 9 inches tall. At the time he was wearing a black do-rag, a black t-shirt with yellow and white designs on the front and side, white pants, black shoes, and a backpack. He was also carrying a black firearm.

Anyone with information can call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.