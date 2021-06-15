Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect may be in Las Vegas valley

Local News

22-year-old wanted in Saturday homicide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seth Lambert (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted in connection with a California murder may be in the Las Vegas valley, Merced Police said Tuesday.

Seth Lambert, 22, is considered armed and dangerous, police wrote in a flyer that asks for information about his whereabouts.

Lambert is wanted in connection with a homicide on Saturday, police said. He was last known to be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 209-388-7712 or via email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.  Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 209-385-4725 or contacting Crime Stoppers.

Merced is located between Modesto and Fresno in central California.

A flyer from Merced, California, police. (Merced Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories