Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect may be in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted in connection with a California murder may be in the Las Vegas valley, Merced Police said Tuesday.

Seth Lambert, 22, is considered armed and dangerous, police wrote in a flyer that asks for information about his whereabouts.

Lambert is wanted in connection with a homicide on Saturday, police said. He was last known to be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 209-388-7712 or via email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 209-385-4725 or contacting Crime Stoppers.

Merced is located between Modesto and Fresno in central California.