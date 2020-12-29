Police advise motorists to avoid Lake Mead and Rancho as they search for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity in the area near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard could cause traffic problems as police search the neighborhood for a suspect.

Officers are looking for a vehicle after a driver fled from a traffic stop at Edward Avenue and Valley Drive.

Officers has a perimeter set up in the area west of Rancho Drive, and K9 units are assisting.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area and call 911 if they see anything suspicious in the area.

No additional information is available at this time.