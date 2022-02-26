LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have taken a suspect into custody following an armed barricade situation in an east Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon near Eastern and Bonanza.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Harris Avenue at 12:36 p.m.

The call originally came in as an illegal shooting and then escalated into a barricade situation with officers.

Bonanza is closed in both directions from Eastern to 28th Street.

LVMPD SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding to an armed barricade near Harris and McKnight. This is a dynamic event. Citizens are advised to avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 26, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.