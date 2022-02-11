Police activity shuts down traffic along Desert Inn underpass, investigation ongoing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an incident that impacted traffic near the Desert Inn arterial underpass near the Las Vegas Strip.

Initially, police responded to the area after a caller reported a person waving a possible firearm near the area. Police later determined that no firearm was involved. No other information has been released on the incident.

Around 3:50 p.m. officers responded by temporarily shutting down lanes of traffic to east and westbound traffic at Desert Inn.

No information on any arrests at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing, traffic has re-opened in both directions.