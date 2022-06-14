LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have Las Vegas Blvd. closed in both directions at Sahara at this time. Police confirm three people have been shot. At this time no other information on the victims has been confirmed. Police do have a suspect in custody.

Police also have the parking lot of Bonanza Gifts closed at this time.

Police activity shuts down Las Vegas Blvd. at Sahara (KLAS)

The Regional Transportation Commission Tweeted, “From 6:15 PM, Jun 14 2022 Police activity on Las Vegas Blvd and Sahara Ave All NB and SB lanes are closed. Use other routes.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as needed.