LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All lanes on I-15 northbound reopened to traffic just before 1:30 p.m. The lanes were closed as police investigated a suspicious package.

Police activity was reported on I-15 at Craig Road causing traffic to be diverted.

Metro’s Armor Unit assisted NHP with the suspicious package.

