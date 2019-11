LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity has been reported on the 400 block of E. Twain Ave. near the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded to the Siegel Suites Twain Apartments where there were reports a woman was inside a unit acting erratic and brandishing a large kitchen knife. Police set up containment and evacuated nearby apartments.

The scene is active. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.