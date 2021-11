LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near downtown Las Vegas.

Police say one person has been pronounced dead at the scene, a second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It occurred near Owens Avenue and H Street, both streets are blocked off.

Avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Heavy Police activity on Owens Ave and H St. Owens is blocked off. Live Report at 11pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/t0AHvPOLAc — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) November 9, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.