LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigated a shooting involving 2 people in the Downtown Las Vegas area on Thursday evening.

According to police, 2 people were injured with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital following the shooting.

An 8 News Now source stated that the shooting happened near the 3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street.

Shooting investigation near Casino Center and Ogden on Dec. 29, 2022. (KLAS)

Emergency personnel including Metro police, fire trucks, and an ambulance could be seen in the area along Casino Center Boulevard and Ogden Avenue just after 10 p.m.

