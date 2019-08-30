Fight occurs at Spring Valley High School, pepper spray deployed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A disturbance among students was the cause of police activity at Spring Valley High School Friday morning, said Assistant Principal Ian Salzman in a letter to families.

Salzman wrote around a disturbance occurred on campus around 9:55 a.m., and the CCSD Police Department was forced to deploy pepper spray to stop the fight.

Students reportedly experienced irritation and were treated.

The campus was placed on soft lockdown at 10 a.m, and the security measure was lifted at 11 a.m.