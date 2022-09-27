LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a gunfight with police after the vehicle he was driving matched the description of the vehicle in an Amber Alert.

911 received a call about a suspect vehicle in an Amber Alert that was spotted in Barstow, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office.

A pursuit ensued after deputies responded, during which the suspect fired multiple shots out of the rear window, police said.

Deputies also began shooting at the vehicle and the suspect and passenger in the car were hit, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

I-15 southbound is closed at Main Street in Barstow.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.