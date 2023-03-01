LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot after an officer-involved shooting near the Galleria at Sunset Mall, police said.

According to police, they were pursuing robbery suspects in a stolen car when the suspects crashed near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday evening.

Officer-involved shooting near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street (Courtesy of Jarrett Revzin/@jayinvegas)

The suspects then ran from the car and officers were involved in a shooting with one of the suspects, police said.

One of the suspects was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.

No officers were injured, sources said.

As of 8 p.m., the intersection at Sunset and Stephanie is closed in all directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.