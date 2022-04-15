UPDATE: According to Metro police, the device was fake and unintentionally placed. All traffic is open.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity has been reported on the Russell Road exit from southbound I-15 near Allegiant Stadium Friday night.

According to 8 News Now I-Team sources, Russell Road is shut down in eastbound and westbound directions over I-15 due to a suspicious and possibly explosive device.

K-POP group BTS is performing a sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium, which is expected to let out tens of thousands of fans at around 10 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.