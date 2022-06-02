LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade at a home in a south valley neighborhood that involved a man intermittently firing a gun has ended after more than four hours.

According to Metro police, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the incident started around 4:41 a.m. in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road and resulted in Silverado Ranch Boulevard being closed to all traffic between Pollock Drive and Maryland Parkway.

Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed to traffic between Pollock Drive and Maryland Parkway. (KLAS)

SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene working on getting the suspect to surrender peacefully.