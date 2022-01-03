Police activity in Henderson results in 2 arrests, 1 person fleeing the scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity in Henderson leads to the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

According to police, they stopped the driver of an unregistered vehicle near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway at approximately 1:04 p.m.

The investigation determined three people were inside the car at the time of the incident.

Once police made the stop, one person in the car fled the scene and ran into a nearby community complex.

Two people were taken into custody on various charges.

Meanwhile, the third person was not found.

No injuries were reported during the incident.