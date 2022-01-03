Police activity in Henderson results in 2 arrests, 1 person fleeing the scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
henderson_police_generic_1461854559338.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity in Henderson leads to the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

According to police, they stopped the driver of an unregistered vehicle near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway at approximately 1:04 p.m.

The investigation determined three people were inside the car at the time of the incident.

Once police made the stop, one person in the car fled the scene and ran into a nearby community complex.

Two people were taken into custody on various charges.

Meanwhile, the third person was not found.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories