LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity has closed all lanes in both directions on Flamingo Road, west of Boulder Highway.

#FASTALERT 09-Nov-2020 11:52 am,

Police-activity on Flamingo Rd west of Boulder Hwy,

all lanes blocked, both directions. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.