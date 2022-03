LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Decatur Boulevard is closed north of the Sahara Avenue intersection due to police activity.

Metro police activity closed Decatur Blvd. at Sahara Ave. (KLAS-TV)

Metro police activity closed Decatur Blvd. at Sahara Ave. (KLAS-TV)

Metro police activity closed Decatur Blvd. at Sahara Ave. (KLAS-TV)

Metro police activity closed Decatur Blvd. at Sahara Ave. (KLAS-TV)

All northbound traffic on Decatur is being rerouted. Metro police have not released any information on why the road is closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for an update.