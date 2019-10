LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is police activity in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road following an armed robbery and police pursuit.

The pursuit happened after Metro Police attempted to stop the car involved in the robbery. The pursuit ended at Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, Metro Police said.

Damaged car at the Lake Mead Blvd. and Pecos Rd.

No other details have been released. Police are expected to brief the media soon. This is a developing story.