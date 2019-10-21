Police Sources: Officer Involved Shooting at apartment complex in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. — An officer involved shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Henderson Monday afternoon, per police sources. The complex is located on Eastern Avenue where police are conducting an investigation. People are being advised to avoid the area.

The active scene is at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments located in the 10700 block of Eastern Avenue between Horizon Ridge and Sunridge Heights parkways.

Henderson Police are setting up a command post and expected to brief the media soon with some details.