Police: 79-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a 79-year-old woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the central valley.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Decatur and West Oakey Boulevards.

According to police, a Nissan Altima, with two occupants, turned left from southbound Decatur onto eastbound Oakey in front of a Kia Optima that was traveling northbound.

Police say the front of the Kia struck the right side of the Nissan. The Nissan’s front bumper separated and was thrown eastbound into the front of a GMC Sierra that was stopped for a red light on Oakey.

The driver of the Kia, as well as the 78-year-old driver and 79-year-old passenger of the Nissan, were transported to UMC Trauma for further medical treatment.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified the LVMPD Fatal Detail on Wednesday that the passenger in the Nissan succumbed to her injuries.

The woman’s death marked the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.