Police: 77-year-old endangered woman missing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered 77-year-old woman by the name of Mary Payton.

Mary was last seen in the northwest valley, near the area of Duncan Drive and Helen Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. These streets are located around Jones Boulevard and Gowan Road.

She was last seen wearing brown slacks and a white t-shirt. Mary is 5’2″ and approximately 100 pounds, police say.

According to police, Mary may be disoriented and have difficulty remembering her name or address.

Anyone with information regarding Mary Payton’s Whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or Missing Persons Detail during business hours (702) 828-2907.