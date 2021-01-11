Police: 71-year-old man dies from injuries in Dec. 28 crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 71-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries sustained in a crash on Dec. 28, 2020. Las Vegas police say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on East Charleston Boulevard, east of 17th Street.

The man, operating an electric bicycle, was traveling west on Charleston in the eastbound travel lanes when he was hit by a Lexus that was exiting a private driveway and making a right turn onto the street.

The right front of the Lexus hit the electric bicycle and knocked the man to the ground.

According to police, he sustained “visible injuries” and was transported to UMC Trauma for medical treatment.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and did not display any indicators of impairment, police said. The department’s traffic fatal investigation section did not respond to this crash.

On Jan. 9, 2021, the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s office contacted the LVMPD’s collision section and reported that the 71-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

This death marks the 8th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.