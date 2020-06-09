Police: 69-year-old killed in fatal crash east of the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say a 69-year-old man is dead following a crash that happened east of the Strip on Friday, June 5.

The fatal crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on South Maryland Parkway, south of Laguna Avenue. According to police, a Dodge Ram was traveling south on Maryland Parkway at a “high rate of speed” when the Dodge hit a Toyota Corolla who was attempting to make a left turn out of a shopping center onto northbound Maryland Parkway.

Police say the driver of the Toyota turned into the path of the Dodge Ram. The front of the Dodge impacted the driver side of the Toyota and caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The 69-year-old driver of the Toyota was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma with serious injuries.

Five hours after the crash happened, police were notified by the Coroner’s Office that the driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries.

This is the 39th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Detail is conducting an investigation into this fatal crash.