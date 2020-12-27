Police: 4-year-old boy suffering life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a four-year-old boy is suffering life-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI crash in the east valley Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Flamingo Road and S. Pecos Road.

According to police, the four-year-old boy was riding as a rear passenger in a Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on Pecos Road and approaching a green traffic signal located at the intersection with E. Flamingo Road.

As the Toyota entered the intersection, police say a Mercedes-Benz traveling east on Flamingo failed to stop for the red traffic signal, entered the intersection and collided with the Toyota.

Both drivers and their passengers were transported to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

The four-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, police say.

The 24-year-old female driver of the Mercedes-Benz was subsequently arrested at UMC for DUI-related charges.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.