Police: 4 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police is investigating a shooting that injured four people Saturday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Iverson, near Clayton Street and Gowan Road. Officers located several people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Three people were transported to UMC by medical personnel, and another victim was self-transported. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives are working to get suspect information, and do not believe this was a random act of violence. Police say the public should not be alarmed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.