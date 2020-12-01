Police: 39-year-old pickup truck driver killed, 3 injured in northwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 39-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed in a crash Monday night in the northwest valley.

Police say the crash, which also injured three others, happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Tenaya Way and Old Mission Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to police, a 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck was traveling northbound on Tenaya Way at a high rate of speed. A 2010 Audi Q7 traveling southbound on Tenaya completed a U-turn and began traveling northbound.

Police say the front of the truck collided with the rear of the Audi, causing the pickup to redirect in a northeast direction and hit a luminary support and brick wall.

Three people from the Audi, including two 29-year-old women and an infant, were transported to UMC for further medical attention.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Mountain View Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say the driver of the Audi did not show any signs of impairment.

The pickup driver’s death marks the 92nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for this year.