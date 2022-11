LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park.

Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people, whose ages were not released, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

All 3 were transported to UMC by medical personnel. Their conditions are not known at this time.

No arrests have been made, as this is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.