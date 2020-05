NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — One person was killed and 2 others were injured after a shooting occurred just after midnight in North Las Vegas.

Police say three men were shot outside an apartment complex near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive very early Sunday morning.

North Las Vegas Police say they do not have any suspect(s) in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.