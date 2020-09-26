Police: 3 injured in drive-by shooting at bar east of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Strip that left three people injured.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out at the Stage Door Casino parking lot, located on Flamingo Road, just west of Linq Lane.

According to police, Stage Door security alerted officers and told them shots were fired on the property.

Police then located three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, LVMPD says.

#BREAKING: @LVMPD confirms three people wounded in shooting outside bar at Flamingo & Linq, just off Las Vegas Strip. All three victims appear to have non life-threatening injuries. #8NN pic.twitter.com/X2JlI2TJQT — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) September 26, 2020

Preliminary information indicates there was a fight in the Stage Door parking lot. A short time later, a vehicle drove past the casino and fired on a crowd.

A portion of Flamingo Road will be closed for a few hours while officials conduct the investigation.

Police say the three victims are reportedly stable.