Police: 26% increase in stolen vehicles compared to last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Compared to 2020, Metro police said there’s been a 26% jump in stolen vehicle cases and car thieves seem to be targeting certain vehicles and certain areas of the Las Vegas valley.

According to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, “thieves are targeting older-model Chevrolet Silverados and Tahoes, Ford F-Series trucks, and Honda Civics and Accords.”

Metro reports the areas that have seen the biggest increase in car thefts include its Convention Center Area Command which also includes the Las Vegas Strip corridor and the Spring Valley Area Command which encompasses an area that covers Sahara to the north, Warm Springs to the south, Valley View to the east and Durango to the west.

Police remind the public that some simple steps can help prevent cars from being stolen:

Never leave an unattended vehicle running

Install an audible alarm, steering column collar, or a steering wheel lock

Use immobilization devices like a kill switch

Also, consider a GPS tracking device on your vehicle – it will help quickly locate it should it be stolen

If your vehicle is stolen, people suggest you have your license plate number, VIN number, make, model and color of vehicle when you make the police report. You should also contact your insurance company.

Around 700,000 drivers have their vehicle stolen every year in the U.S. This link from the NHTSA has some good information about vehicle theft.