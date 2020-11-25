Police: 20-year-old woman dies following September crash near Fort Apache, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman critically injured in a crash on Sept. 9 after hitting a light pole in the west valley has died from her injuries, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fort Apache and Flamingo Roads. Police said the car, a 1999 Lexus, was traveling northbound on Fort Apache around 9 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a light pole and utility box.

The woman, identified as Taylor Collins from Las Vegas, was a passenger in the car with an 18-year-old male driver.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner informed the LVMPD that despite all life-saving efforts, Collins succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 28.

Her death marks the 91st traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2020.