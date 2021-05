LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were out in full force Wednesday, as Cinco de Mayo celebrations were held across the Las Vegas valley.

On Thursday, police released the results of their DUI Blitz:

Stops — 355

Cites — 267

DUI Arrests — 20

Other Arrests — 3

Last night the DUI Strike Team was staying busy taking 20 impaired drivers off the roads here in the Las Vegas Valley. Drive sober folks, lives are on the line. To report an impaired driver dial 911 on surface streets or *NHP on the freeway. #drivesober #buckleup #nhpsocomm 🙅🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PsDQlikfSL — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 6, 2021

Several of the arrests also included prior outstanding warrants, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau.